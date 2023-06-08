Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC wins Rs 2 crore award for cleanliness in 'Majhi Vasundhara' campaign

The State government launched 'Majhi Vasundhara," a campaign to promote nature-related activities, in the State. Under Majhi Vasundhara 3.0, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has won an award worth Rs 2 crore for its outstanding contribution to keeping the city clean, green and beautiful.

It may be noted that the CSMC has also won the prize of Rs 2 crore under this campaign in the past year as well. The campaign promotes activities and efforts made by local self-governing bodies to preserve and conserve the five components of nature: earth, air, water, fire, and sky. The competition for the best performers started on October 2, 2020.

The Majhi Vasundhara 3.0 version was implemented from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. A total of 411 urban local bodies (ULBS) and 16,413 Gram Panchayats participated in it. The evaluation and assessment of the claims made by the bodies are done by a third-party agency.

The results of winners from 11 different categories. were declared on June 5, including CSMC under the title Best Performing Amrut Cities.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth congratulated the teams for their valuable contributions. The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, city co-ordinator Kiran Jadhav, Chetan Wagh, sanitary inspector Vishal Kharat and all the staff of the Solid Waste Management, Garden and Sewage sections made hard efforts for the success.

