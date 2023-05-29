Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fatal motorcycle collision on Vaijapur-Gangapur road leaves two dead, two injured

Two young individuals tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles near the Reliance Petrol Pump on Vaijapur-Gangapur road. The incident occurred around 12 pm on Saturday, leaving two others severely injured. The deceased victims have been identified as Sagar Rajput (25) and Sahil Pagare (22).

Sagar Rajput, who lived in Vaijapur, was riding his motorcycle from Gangapur Chowphuli to Vaijapur town. Unfortunately, there was a terrible crash between Sagar's bike and another two-wheeler carrying Sahil Pagare, Shubham Sable (20), and Ajay Dushing (22) from Shirdi. The second group was heading from Vaijapur town to Gangapur Chowphuli. The collision happened near the Reliance petrol pump on the Vaijapur-Gangapur road, causing serious injuries to all four individuals. The accident occurred because both bikes were going very fast.

Upon receiving news of the accident, the onlookers promptly rushed the injured individuals to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur for medical care. Unfortunately, Sagar Rajput and Sahil Pagare were pronounced dead upon arrival by the medical authorities. As for Shubham Sable and Ajay Dushing, who sustained serious injuries, they were transferred to Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.