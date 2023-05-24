Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four family members killed in Samruddhi Expressway collision

In the early hours of today, a car met with an accident on the Samruddhi Highway at Varjadi Shivara in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar taluka. Tragically, four members of a family travelling in the car lost their lives. According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving at a high speed, leading to the collision with a divider.

The deceased individuals were identified as Srinivas Goud (38), Krishna Goud (39), Sanjeev Goud (46), and Suresh Goud (39). One person named Bhargav Goud (18) was injured. The police suspect that the driver might have fallen asleep while driving at high speed during the night, which caused the accident.

Two days ago, five siblings were on their way back to Surat from Telangana after attending their uncle's funeral. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the car while driving through a dip in the road. As a result, the car collided with a divider, leading to a tragic accident. Three individuals lost their lives immediately at the scene, while another person passed away while being transported for medical treatment. All four of the deceased individuals were cousins and belonged to the same family.