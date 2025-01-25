Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Rapes 19-Year-Old Girl After Threatening to Post Photos on Social Media

A 19-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by Ravi Raju More, a young man who threatened to share her intimate photos online. This tragic incident took place at a lodge in the Bajajnagar area of Chhattrapati Sambhaji Nagar, prompting her to file a complaint with the MIDC Waluj police on Friday.

Accused met the girl, who lived with her family in an industrial area, and got her phone number. They started exchanging messages and talking frequently, during which he pressured her to meet him alone. In September 2024, she reluctantly agreed to meet him in a college area, where he took photos of her.

A few days later, More continued to insist on another meeting. When she showed hesitation, he threatened her, saying, "If you don’t meet me at the hotel, I will show the photos to your parents." Fearing the consequences, she agreed to meet him. He then took her to a hotel in Bajajnagar, near Maharana Pratap Chowk, where he sexually assaulted her and filmed the video before dropping her off at her college.

The situation came to light when her parents noticed a significant change in her behavior and questioned her about it. After hearing her story, they took her to the MIDC Waluj police station to report the rape.