Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Edge Again: Video Sparks Tension in Osmanpura, Senior Police Intervene

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Religious discord erupted for the fourth time in a month in this city Monday night, as a video deemed offensive to religious sentiments went viral in the Osmanpura neighborhood around 11 p.m. Hundreds of residents gathered, creating a tense situation until senior police officers intervened and calmed the crowd.

According to sources received by Police, the video featured minors making objectionable comments while riding a motorcycle. The video quickly spread on social media and by 11 p.m., it had sparked anger and drawn hundreds to the area.

Local community leaders attempted to reason with the young men, but a large crowd continued to gather at the Osmanpura police station.

Deputy Commissioner Navneet Kawat, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ranjit Patil, Inspectors Venkatesh Kendtre, Gautam Pathare, and Sushil Jumde rushed to the scene upon receiving news of the unrest. They calmed the crowd and initiated the process of registering a case. Deputy Inspector Vinod Aabuz and Pravin Wagh's team were dispatched to track down the individuals involved in the video. Sources suggested the perpetrators were likely minors who acted out of ignorance.

Fourth Incident of Discord

This incident marks the fourth time in a month that tensions have flared in the city after 11 p.m. Earlier, a controversial social media comment triggered unrest in the Jinshi area, leading to the arrest of a young man. A rickshaw accident also sparked a large gathering at the Cidco police station, while an interfaith couple entering Hotel Shalimar in the wee hours attracted another mob.

