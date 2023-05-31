Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One accused gets life imprisonment in Sanket Kulkarni murder case

A tragic incident occurred near Kamgar Chowk in Cidco N-2 on March 23, 2018, where Sanket Kulkarni, a college student, lost his life after being crushed by a car. In a recent court verdict, one of the accused, Sanket Jaybhaye, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the other three individuals were acquitted due to insufficient evidence against them.

In this incident, the main accused Sanket Jaybhaye, along with Sanket Machhe, Umar Patel, and Vijay Jog, were arrested by the police and brought to trial. On the afternoon of March 23, 2018, near Kamgar Chowk, they ruthlessly ran over college student Sanket Kulkarni with a car multiple times, resulting in his tragic death. The police swiftly apprehended the primary accused, Sanket Jayabhaya, along with his accomplices. After conducting thorough investigations, the Mukundwadi police submitted a charge sheet against the accused in opposition to them at the court.

The government had appointed renowned public prosecutor Adv. Ujjwal Nikam for this particular case. The hearing of this case took place before Justice D.H. Keluskar. The prosecution examined 22 witnesses in the court proceedings. Adv. Nikam was assisted by District Public Prosecutor Avinash Deshpande and Siddharth Wagh. On the defence side, Adv. Rajesh Kale, Adv. Nilesh Ghanekar, Adv. Bhale, and Adv. Dalvi presented arguments on behalf of the accused.