Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients continue paying fees despite free healthcare launch at district hospitals

Despite the initiation of free patient care services at the district general hospital on August 15, a lack of awareness among patients and their relatives has led to confusion and unnecessary payments. Many individuals continue to offer money as registration fees for the Patient Department (OPD) due to the absence of clear information regarding the free healthcare policy. This discrepancy has raised concerns about the implementation of the program.

The Public Health Department had introduced free treatment services across various medical facilities, including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, and primary health centres. Additionally, essential diagnostic tests such as ECGs, X-rays, and CT scans are being conducted without charge. Previously, a Rs 10 registration fee was applicable for OPD check-ups at the district hospital, enabling patients to consult relevant doctors and undergo testing.

Lokmat received complaints indicating that some individuals were still being charged, even after the free patient care initiative had been rolled out. Investigating these claims, it was discovered that athletes participating in various sporting events were also being charged inspection fees, highlighting a lack of clear directives in such cases.

Calls have emerged for clear signboards in prominent areas to inform patients about free healthcare services. Unfortunately, the district hospital has yet to display such signboards.