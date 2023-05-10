Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Restaurant food denial sparks violence as 3 prisoners assault cops

Three individuals accused of murder, who are presently detained at Aurangabad central prison, reportedly attacked policemen while being transported back from court. The assault occurred after their request for restaurant food was allegedly rejected.

Rahul Pawar, Ganesh Tanpure, and his brother Rushikesh have been in jail since 2021, accused of committing murder.

According to the complaint, following their court hearing, the trio expressed their desire to eat at a restaurant and asked to bring cigarettes and tobacco into the prison. When the policemen refused, the accused individuals engaged in a heated argument with the officers and started verbally abusing them. They allegedly went on to assault the policemen.

According to the complaint, Ganesh forcefully took the remand warrant from one of the policemen and attempted to tear it. The police team successfully confined the accused individuals inside the police van and secured it. Rahul, however, intentionally struck his head against the van's window, causing injury to himself. Subsequently, he also assaulted Constable Deepak Pathare, as reported by an official.

Vedantnagar police have booked the accused trio under IPC sections 353, 332, 504 and 506.