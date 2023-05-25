Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sugar laden truck plunges in Ajanta ghat

During a journey from Georai to Madhya Pradesh, a goods truck transporting sugar met with an accident at the Ajanta Ghat turn when the driver lost control. Both the driver and the helper sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. The incident occurred today at approximately 11 am. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but the truck suffered significant damage, leading to the spillage of sugar into the nearby valley.

The accident resulted in injuries to both the driver, Kachrumal Rathod, and the helper, Sunojay Karma, both of whom are residents of Madhya Pradesh. The injured individuals received initial medical assistance at a rural hospital in Ajanta before being transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. The Ajanta police have filed a case related to the incident.