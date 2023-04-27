Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three men detained for harassing Muslim woman

Police detained three men for harassing a Muslim woman wearing a hijab. The incident, which occurred on Monday in the Makai Gate area, was captured on video and has since gone viral.

The woman in the video was confronted by a group of young men who took her phone and refused to give it back. She begged them to return it, but they accused her of being with a Hindu man and proceeded to harass her. The incident took place when the woman was visiting the renowned Bibi Ka Maqbara i.

Shameful act! A Muslim woman wearing a hijab was harassed and had her phone snatched by men in Aurangabad (earlier Aurangabad). What's worse is that locals stood by and did nothing. pic.twitter.com/0dN77C24ob — Sourav Jamnik 🇮🇳 (@sourav_jamnik) April 27, 2023

After identifying the woman in the video, the police requested that she file a complaint, but she declined. As a result, the police have taken the initiative to file a complaint on their own.

According to the Police, the authorities are responding to the incident and have taken into custody the three men responsible.