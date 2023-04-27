Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three men detained for harassing Muslim woman

April 27, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three men detained for harassing Muslim woman

Police detained three men for harassing a Muslim woman wearing a hijab. The incident, which occurred on Monday in the Makai Gate area, was captured on video and has since gone viral.

The police have taken the initiative to file a complaint at the Begampura police station since the woman declined to do so.

The woman in the video was confronted by a group of young men who took her phone and refused to give it back. She begged them to return it, but they accused her of being with a Hindu man and proceeded to harass her. The incident took place when the woman was visiting the renowned Bibi Ka Maqbara i.

After identifying the woman in the video, the police requested that she file a complaint, but she declined. As a result, the police have taken the initiative to file a complaint on their own.

According to the Police, the authorities are responding to the incident and have taken into custody the three men responsible.

