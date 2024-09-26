Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Inquiry Report Exposes Major Design and Execution Flaws

The committee set up to probe the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse at Malwan in August has concluded that internal corrosion, weak frame and welding faults led to the fall of the statue. The committee submitted its 16-page report to the state government on Wednesday. The five-member committee was led by Commodore Pawan Dhingra, a veteran of the Indian Navy with over twenty years of experience. Other members included Sanjay Dashpute, Secretary of the Public Works Department; former Chief Engineer of the Construction Department Vikas Ramgude; and professors Jangid and Parida from IIT. The report identifies multiple errors in both the construction and maintenance of the statue. The main reason for the statue's collapse was found to be corrosion and a weak frame, which ultimately caused the 35-foot tall statue to fall.

The inquiry determined that inadequate maintenance after installation was the primary cause of the collapse. The lack of proper upkeep resulted in corrosion in several areas of the statue. Additionally, incorrect welding techniques were employed during construction, and the design was not executed properly. The detailed report has been submitted to the Secretary of the Public Works Department, outlining the various factors contributing to the statue's failure.

In light of this incident, the state government has announced plans to erect a new 60-foot tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, armed with a sword, at Rajkot in Malvan. Following the collapse, the Public Works Department has initiated a tender process with a budget of ₹20 crores for the project, expected to be completed within six months. To prevent any construction errors, the state government has released a detailed tender with over 500 criteria. The new statue is anticipated to have a lifespan of approximately 100 years, with the contractor responsible for maintenance and repairs for the first ten years. Interested sculptors are required to submit a 3-foot tall fiber model of the proposed statue by October 3, with the best model to be selected on October 4.