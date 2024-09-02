Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Row: Fadnavis Telling a Different Story, Sanjay Raut Responds to Deputy CM's Remarks (Watch Video)

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for a protest march over the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue by accusing the MVA and Congress of using the issue for political gain. Speaking on Sunday, Fadnavis asserted that the protest was "entirely political," claiming that both the MVA and Congress have historically disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In response to DCM remarks now Shiv Sena UBT member Sanjay Raut has responded to his remarks.

While talking to media on Monday Sanjay Raut said, "Devendra Fadnavis is telling a different story. He wants to destroy history. Pandit Nehru made some remarks about Shivaji Maharaj in his book 'Discovery of India', while he was in jail. Later he apologised and said that there were fewer references available to him at that time. They should look at what is happening now instead of talking about history,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' remark on Pandit Nehru, during a press conference in Mumbai."

VIDEO | “(Maharashtra Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis is telling a different story. He wants to destroy history. Pandit Nehru made some remarks about Shivaji Maharaj in his book 'Discovery of India', while he was in jail. Later he apologised and said that there were fewer references… pic.twitter.com/iQYPUuE7mt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2024

Also Read: Mumbai: Man Arrested for Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl and Threatening Acid Attack in Bhoiwada

What Fadnavis Said?

"This protest is purely political. The Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress have shown no respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Fadnavis stated. He further criticized Congress by referencing Jawaharlal Nehru's portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj in *The Discovery of India,* suggesting that Nehru insulted the revered Maratha leader. "Will Congress and the MVA apologize for that?" he questioned. Fadnavis also brought up an incident in Madhya Pradesh, where then-Chief Minister Kamal Nath reportedly demolished a statue of Shivaji Maharaj using a bulldozer. He continued by criticizing Congress for the way Shivaji Maharaj's legacy has been taught in schools, particularly the portrayal of him as looting Surat, an interpretation he claimed was inaccurate. "Even years after independence, Congress taught that Shivaji Maharaj looted Surat, which he did not. The people of Surat erected his statue there. Will Congress apologize for this?" Fadnavis challenged.

His remarks underscore the escalating political tensions surrounding the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with both sides accusing the other of disrespecting the iconic historical figure.