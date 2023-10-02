“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s wagh nakh will be displayed in museum”: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, has announced that the historic 'Wagh Nakh' (metal claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) will soon find a new home in a museum, allowing people to witness this iconic artifact. Speaking to reporters, Mungantiwar emphasized the significance of the 'Wagh Nakh' in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history, particularly its role in defeating Afzal Khan.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Mungantiwar said,” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with all his wisdom killed Afzal Khan with the help of ‘Wagh Nakh’. We are celebrating 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A lot of programs will be held in Maharashtra. We will be giving a chance to the people to witness the ‘Wagh Nakh’ by displaying it in the museum.”

Previously, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the 'Wagh Nakh' would be signed in London on October 3. He stated, "On October 3rd, we will sign an MoU in London, and in November, we will bring the 'Wagh Nakh'."

“As per the MoU, we will not be able to take Wagh Nakh in all the districts of Maharashtra which we had earlier thought, instead we will keep Wagh Nakh at a particular spot where all the people will be able to visit…” he added.

He further mentioned that ‘Wagh Nakh’ ( tiger claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill the general of Bijapur Sultanate, Afzal Khan, in 1659) is not just a normal thing for the people of the state, but a “symbol of faith”.