Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: "Maha cabinet expansion soon"

It has been many days since the new government came into existence in Maharashtra. However, the Cabinet has not been expanded yet. When will the Cabinet be expanded? Also, which leaders of the BJP and Shinde group will get a chance in the cabinet? This has attracted the attention of the entire state. Also, due to stalled expansion of the cabinet, the opposition is also heavily criticizing the new government. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reached Delhi today. Eknath Shinde said that the cabinet will be expanded soon. On Saturday, Eknath Shinde interacted with the media after arriving at the Delhi airport. I have come to Delhi for government work meetings. Delhi visit has nothing to do with cabinet expansion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organized a meeting today on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I will attend that meeting. Also, the Niti Aayog meeting will be held tomorrow. Eknath Shinde said that I came to Delhi for both these meetings.

Along with this, the media questioned Eknath Shinde about the cabinet expansion. The cabinet will soon be expanded. There is no difficulty or hindrance in the expansion of the cabinet. The responsibility of the accounts is given to the secretary. No account has been suspended. Eknath Shinde said that they are taking whatever decisions he has to take as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reached Delhi today. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already arrived in Delhi. It is said that both of them are visiting Delhi for some government work. However, there is talk that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will also meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Therefore, it is predicted that the cabinet may expand soon. Meanwhile, a month has passed since the formation of the Shinde-BJP government. However, the cabinet has not been expanded yet. Due to this, the government is being heavily targeted by the opposition.