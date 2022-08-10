Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will not live in 'Varsha' bungalow

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will not go to stay at Varsha Bungalow. Eknath Shinde will use the Chief Minister's office in 'Varsha' for meetings. Therefore, Nandanvan will be the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Since 2014, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been running his administration from the government residence 'Nandanvan' in Malabar.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son MP Shrikant Shinde arrived at Varsha Bungalow today (August 9). Here he inspected the office. After that a small pooja was also performed. After that, the Chief Minister decided not to live in the Varsha bungalow. He will stay here in the 'Nandanvan'. While Chief Minister will hold daily meetings at Varsha, Mantralaya and Sahyadri guest house.