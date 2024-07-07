Chistiya Chowk Road In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Renamed As Jawaharlal Darda Marg

In a heartfelt ceremony today, the Chistiya Chowk Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district was renamed as Jawaharlal Darda Marg in commemoration of the birth centenary of Babuji Jawaharlalji Darda, a senior freedom fighter, former minister, and founder of 'Lokmat'.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Guardian Minister MP Sandipan Bhumre, Minority Development Minister Abdul Sattar, Cooperation Minister Atul Sawe, former Union Finance Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Satish Chavan, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, former MPs Chandrakant Khaire and Imtiaz Jaleel, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, Municipal Administrator Shrikant, District Collector Dilip Swami, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former Deputy Mayor Prashant Desarda, social activist Vinod Patil, Rishikesh Pradeep Jaiswal, Executive Director of Lokmat Karan Darda, Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda and colleagues from the Lokmat group.

Jawaharlalji Darda played a crucial role in the region's development. During his tenure as Minister of Industry, he facilitated the establishment of Bajaj Auto in the city, marking a significant milestone in its industrial growth. The renaming of this prominent road in his honor is a fitting tribute to Babuji's lasting contributions and leadership. The ceremony was a moment of pride for the community, reflecting on Babuji Jawaharlalji Darda's profound impact on the city's history and development.

On July 2, a 100 Rs commemorative coin was released in the memory Hon. Jawaharlal Darda in the presence state CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, former HM Sushilkumar Shinde, speaker Rahul Narvekar, Congress state incharge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, among others were present. Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda and editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda were present for the release of the commemorative coin.