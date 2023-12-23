Christmas in Mumbai's Off-the-Beaten-Path Churches

While Mumbai's iconic Mount Mary Church in Bandra gets plenty of attention during Christmas, other churches in the city hold equally rich histories and traditions. Here's a look at three lesser-known churches where thousands gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

St. Peter's Church, Bandra

Established in the 1840s, this church offers a serene escape from the bustling Hill Road.

Midnight masses are held outdoors to accommodate over 3,000 attendees.

Preparations begin a month before Christmas, with a special wreath featuring four purple candles for Advent and one pink candle for joy.

The church provides Christmas hampers to families in need.

Unique tradition: Celebrating St. Nicholas, the inspiration for Santa Claus, on December 6th.

I C Church, Borivali

Vibrant and festive atmosphere, with streets adorned with fairy lights.

Unique Christmas tree made from 1,500 plastic bottles, symbolizing faith and environmental consciousness.

Significant ritual: The offering of bread and wine, representing the body and blood of Christ, brought from Bishops at St. Pius College, Goregaon.

Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, Vile Parle

Founded almost 90 years ago, this church is set to become a heritage site.

Features a magnificent garden with statues of Jesus and Mary.

Houses a small orphanage established by Mother Teresa, still operational.

Unique tradition: A procession reenacting the arrival of baby Jesus.

Emphasis on crib-making, with themes ranging from current events to space missions.

Common Christmas Traditions Across Mumbai's Churches

Liturgical masses

Carol singing

Crib-making

Distribution of vouchers to families in need

Midnight masses attended by thousands

Joyous gatherings and home visits



These hidden gems showcase Mumbai's diverse Christmas celebrations, testaments to faith, history, and community.