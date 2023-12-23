Christmas in Mumbai's Off-the-Beaten-Path Churches

By Snehal Mutha | Published: December 23, 2023 07:45 PM2023-12-23T19:45:40+5:302023-12-23T19:46:48+5:30

While Mumbai's iconic Mount Mary Church in Bandra gets plenty of attention during Christmas, other churches in the city ...

Christmas in Mumbai's Off-the-Beaten-Path Churches | Christmas in Mumbai's Off-the-Beaten-Path Churches

Christmas in Mumbai's Off-the-Beaten-Path Churches

While Mumbai's iconic Mount Mary Church in Bandra gets plenty of attention during Christmas, other churches in the city hold equally rich histories and traditions. Here's a look at three lesser-known churches where thousands gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

St. Peter's Church, Bandra

  • Established in the 1840s, this church offers a serene escape from the bustling Hill Road.
  • Midnight masses are held outdoors to accommodate over 3,000 attendees.
  • Preparations begin a month before Christmas, with a special wreath featuring four purple candles for Advent and one pink candle for joy.
  • The church provides Christmas hampers to families in need.
  • Unique tradition: Celebrating St. Nicholas, the inspiration for Santa Claus, on December 6th.

I C Church, Borivali

  • Vibrant and festive atmosphere, with streets adorned with fairy lights.
  • Unique Christmas tree made from 1,500 plastic bottles, symbolizing faith and environmental consciousness.
  • Significant ritual: The offering of bread and wine, representing the body and blood of Christ, brought from Bishops at St. Pius College, Goregaon.

Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, Vile Parle

  • Founded almost 90 years ago, this church is set to become a heritage site.
  • Features a magnificent garden with statues of Jesus and Mary.
  • Houses a small orphanage established by Mother Teresa, still operational.
  • Unique tradition: A procession reenacting the arrival of baby Jesus.
  • Emphasis on crib-making, with themes ranging from current events to space missions.

Common Christmas Traditions Across Mumbai's Churches

  • Liturgical masses
  • Carol singing
  • Crib-making
  • Distribution of vouchers to families in need
  • Midnight masses attended by thousands
  • Joyous gatherings and home visits
  •  

These hidden gems showcase Mumbai's diverse Christmas celebrations, testaments to faith, history, and community.

Open in app
Tags :Christmas 2023Mumbai NewsMaharashtra News