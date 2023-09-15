CIDCO resume operations to start water transport services between Navi Mumbai and Bhaucha Dhakka

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has resumed operations to start water transport services between Navi Mumbai and Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai. The maritime board turned a blind eye to starting a water transport service from a jetty built at a cost of Rs 111 crore on an area of 3.5 hectares at Nerul. Finally, CIDCO went two steps ahead and started the tender process to select a partner to start water transport.

Cidco has been spending lakhs of rupees on maintenance of Nerul's jetty, which has been in the dust for the last two years. The Central government has instructed all states to reduce the pressure on road transport and create an environment-friendly transport system.

In collaboration with Mumbai Port Trust, JNPA and Maritime Board, CIDCO has constructed a jetty at Nerul to start passenger water transport between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. Though CIDCO had borne the entire cost of completing the jetty in September 2021, it was decided to start a water transport service on the route through the Maritime Board. Accordingly, the Maritime Board had also initiated proceedings to start passenger services and also invited tenders. The proposed ticket prices were also announced, but there was no movement. Water taxi service was started from the newly constructed jetty at Belapur on February 17, 2022, after the construction of this jetty under the Centre's Sagarmala project. However, commuters turned their backs on it as the fare was high and water transport has not resumed even though the jetty is ready. Following criticism, CIDCO decided to start the service without consulting the Maritime Board.

In the first phase, cidco will give the work of operation, maintenance and management of the water transport terminal for three years. For this, the interested bidder should have at least three years of experience in government enterprises, water transport service under reputed private agency, operation of water transport terminals, maintenance and management. He must have a license for ferry and row services or hospitality and tourism services, including water transport.