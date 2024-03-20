CIDCO Warns of Legal Action Against Viaduct Defacement on Navi Mumbai Line 1

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued a stern warning against individuals or organizations responsible for defacing the viaduct of Navi Mumbai Line 1. The city planning authority has announced its intention to take legal action against any party found placing posters or communication wires on the viaduct.

“Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 of CIDCO was commissioned for commercial operation on November 17, 2023. However, it has been noticed that some private agencies have put up posters and communication wires on the viaduct and stations on this metro line which is unsafe for the Metro Train Operation and is damaging the Metro Rail Structures,” said an official from CIDCO, adding that such activities executed without the permission of metro authorities. “As per the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance Act 2002), clause no. 62(2) & 78, putting such banners and posters including communication wire is prohibited,” stated the official.

At present, Line 1 of Metro is operational from Belapur to Pendhar in Taloja. “The concerned persons/ private agencies have been strictly informed to remove these posters and wires themselves within 7 days from the date the otherwise Metro Rail Authority will remove these posters and cables. It should be noted that, in future, if any such posters and cables are observed on metro structures, Metro authorities shall take immediate action on the removal of posters, cables etc. and impose a fine and lawful action as per Metro Act, 2002, clause no. 62(2) & 78,” said the official.