Cluster scheme to be imposed in 41 locations in Kalyan

Citizens living across Kalyan and Dombivli are finally at peace after the civic body has decided to impose a cluster scheme in 41 selected locations where old and dangerous buildings will be redeveloped and given to the residents.Soon, KDMC will carry out the survey in Kolsewadi in Kalyan East, Ayre village in Thakurli, Kala Talao in Kalyan West and Sonarpada in Dombivli, etc.

“The civic body appointed an advisor to select the locations where the cluster scheme can be imposed. The advisor came up with 41 suitable locations. However, since the biometric survey got delayed, the planning of the cluster scheme also got delayed,” added the officials.In 2014, the need for cluster development in Kalyan-Dombivli was highlighted after a building collapsed in Thakurli, where nine people died. However, the state government approved the scheme in 2021.

With the push to the cluster scheme in Kalyan-Dombivli, the long pending matter of a U-type road from Katemanivali to Siddharthnagar in Kalyan (East) will also be addressed, said the KDMC commissioner Bhausaheb Dandge.The cluster scheme will also look after those citizens, who will be affected by development works, like road widening in the city, etc. As per residents of the area, at least 1,400 people will be affected by the widening of the 2.1-kilometre-long U-type road in Kalyan (East).