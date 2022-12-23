CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Sanjay Raut 'Chinese Agent' mulls over legal action against Sena leader on border row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ripped into Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday morning and called him a 'traitor' and a 'Chinese agent'. He also warned him of legal action.Raut had earlier this week said that they will enter Karnataka like 'China has entered the country' which sparked a controversy.CM Bommai speaking to the media sai that Sanjay Raut gave a big statement and questioned if he is favour of China. A report in NDTV quoted Bommai saying that Raut is an agent of China and that he is a traitor.

Bommai further said that Raut is spoiling the unity and integrity of the country and that if he keeps making similar statements, they will initiate legal process."Just like how China has entered [Indian territory], we will enter [Karnataka]. We do not need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through a discussion but the Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra. It is not taking any stand on it," Mr Raut had told reporters.Raut while slamming CM Shinde's approach to the issue and speaking about border row has said, "Like China has entered, we will enter Karnataka. We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through a discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it."Raut's statement came at a time of heightened tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka over a decades-old border conflict and the issue is listed to the Supreme Court.