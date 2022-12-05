CM Bommai asks Maha CM Eknath Shinde not to send his Ministers to Belagavi over border dispute

Karnataka state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that hew will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his ministers to Belagavi, amid the raging border dispute between both the state, as it may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.

Asserting that the border dispute with Maharashtra is settled, the CM said he has already instructed the officials concerned regarding the measures to be taken in case they go ahead with the visit, and the government will not hesitate to take any legal action.

When Maharashtra Ministers said that they will be visiting Karnataka, our Chief Secretary has written to their (Maharashtra) Chief Secretary stating that they should not come in the present atmosphere, as it may create law and order situation here and their visit won’t be right, Bommai said.

There is harmony between people of Karnataka and Maharashtra, at the same time there is a border dispute as well. The border dispute is a closed chapter according to Karnataka, but repeatedly Maharashtra rakes up the issue and have even gone before the Supreme Court, Bommai said.

When the matter is before Supreme Court, such acts and visits are provocative and will instigate the people, so Maharashtra Ministers should not come, he said, adding that he will once again make a request to the Maharashtra Chief Minister in this regard.