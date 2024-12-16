CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Congress to Introspect and Stop Blaming Others for Poll Defeats in Various Elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged Congress to introspect and stop blaming others for the party's defeat in various elections. He said that the party would continue to face setbacks in future elections unless it engages in self-introspection and takes responsibility for its losses.

Fadnavis further stated that the government would address all questions raised by the Opposition in the legislature, as long as they refrain from politicizing the issues. This came after Opposition members staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur, raising slogans against the use of EVMs in elections on the opening day of the winter session of the state legislature.

"Whenever Congress party loses (elections) it blames others rather than introspecting. Until they introspect, they will keep losing," Fadnavis told reporters.

A day earlier, Fadnavis had criticized the opposition for addressing issues through the media instead of raising them in the legislature, prompting a strong response from Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

