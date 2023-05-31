CM Eknath Shinde announces renaming of Ahmednagar district as ' Ahilya Nagar'

The birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar was commemorated in Chaundhi, Nagar district, with the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During his address, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a significant announcement regarding the renaming of the Ahmednagar district. The state government has decided to honour the revered figure, Punyashloka Ahilyadevi Holkar, by renaming the district after her. In the near future, Ahmednagar district will be officially recognized as ' Ahilya Nagar,' reflecting the admiration and respect for Ahilyadevi Holkar's contributions.

Shinde further added, "We are fortunate that the decision to change the name to ‘ Ahilya Nagar’ was taken in our time." The chief minister also said that the renaming will make the city district equal to the Himalayas.

Following the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, significant changes were witnessed in the district names. Osmanabad and Aurangabad districts were renamed as 'Dharashiv' and 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' respectively. Building upon this momentum, the government has now taken a momentous decision to rename Ahmednagar district as well.