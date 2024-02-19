CM Eknath Shinde Announces Strawberry Wine Plant to be Installed in Mahabaleshwar

Mumbai: A large number of strawberries are grown in Mahabaleshwar. The economy of the farmers here depends on this. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government is trying to provide subsidy for strawberry crop in the interest of farmers and this will be discussed with district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai and MLA Makarand Patil. The Chief Minister also announced that a plant to produce wine from strawberries will also be set up at Mahabaleshwar.

The 'Strawberry with CM' event was organized at the Bilimoria School auditorium in Panchgani. Chief Minister Shinde was speaking on the occasion. Chief Minister Shinde said that farmers should now combine modernity with traditional farming. Farmers will benefit more if a processing industry is set up on the farm crop. In this regard, efforts are being made to increase investment in agriculture.

The state government is implementing many schemes like farm ponds, drip irrigation, and crop insurance at Rs. 1 to increase the economic income from agriculture. He also said that the government has also decided to provide financial assistance to the farmers affected by heavy rains twice the NDRF criteria.

Mahabaleshwar and Jawali are hilly talukas. The citizens here go to Mumbai for work. We are focusing on increasing tourism and job creation so that they can come back to the village and provide employment at the local level to those who go to the city in search of jobs. Farmers here should turn to bamboo cultivation. Bamboo is a cash crop and furniture and ethanol can be produced from bamboo. The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to take advantage of the government's subsidy for bamboo cultivation. The Chief Minister also announced that a plant to produce wine from strawberries will also be set up at Mahabaleshwar.

