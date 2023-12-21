CM Eknath Shinde Assures Preparedness Amid JN 1 Variant Concerns

The newly discovered JN-1 variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the country and the state. World Health Organization has already declared the preventive majors that should be taken. As per the reports total 21 cases are found in country including 19 in Goa one in Maharashtra and one Kerla. While addressing this situation Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting on Thursday with health authorities and district officials. During this meet, CM directed to conduct structural, electrical, and fire audits of health institutions across the state. Alongside this, arrangements for decentralization and the provision of oxygen beds in hospitals are to be ensured. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of citizens not panicking and adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures. He assured that the state's healthcare infrastructure is fully prepared, and citizens should not worry.

A meeting was conducted through video conferencing, which was attended by Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Bhushan Gagarani, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Milind Mhaiskar, heads of various departments, district collectors, and other officials. The Chief Minister instructed to conduct inspections of oxygen plants, ventilators, oxygen pipelines, RTPCR labs, and liquid oxygen plants to ensure their readiness. He also emphasized the need for proper information on vaccination and urged citizens to get vaccinated. The Chief Minister directed the establishment of a task force with health experts to guide the state in handling the current situation. The current status of COVID-19 centers, isolation beds, ICU beds, and ventilator beds were also discussed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has successfully faced the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the state is well-prepared based on past experiences. He urged citizens to undergo immediate testing if they experience symptoms such as cold, cough, or fever. The Chief Minister also advised using masks while attending crowded places during the upcoming festivals and the New Year. CM also assured that the government is vigilant, and there is no need to panic. He urged citizens to take precautions and follow official information on social media and other platforms to avoid the spread of misinformation. The government machinery is fully equipped to handle any situation with an ample supply of medical equipment, drugs, and other necessary resources.

According to Milind Mhaiskar as of now state has 63,000 isolation beds, 33,000 oxygen beds, 9,500 ICU beds, and 6,000 ventilator beds available. The state has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases (27 in Mumbai, 8 in Pune, 8 in Thane, 1 in Kolhapur, and 1 in Raigad).