CM Eknath Shinde gives letter to Lok Sabha Speaker to form independent group of Shiv Sena

A letter has been written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to form a separate faction of Shiv Sena. In this letter, MPs have demanded to form a separate group. Eknath Shinde said that we have more than two-thirds majority. Eknath Shinde held a press conference with 12 MPs in Delhi.

Eknath Shinde said, Shiv Sena and BJP contested the election together in 2019. We have done today what should have been done two and a half years ago. We welcome the stand taken by the 12 MPs. We have established a government in the minds of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports the development of the state. Progress happens when Centre and State work together. It has started taking people-oriented decisions.

Eknath Shinde informed that he has come to Delhi to review the OBC reservation hearing tomorrow.