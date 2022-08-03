CM Eknath Shinde meets Prakash Amte in Pune, inquires about his health

While on a visit to Pune, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital yesterday (August 2) and met Dr. Prakash Amte and inquired about his health. Chief Minister learned that Dr Amte is currently suffering from blood cancer and is undergoing further treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. At the end of the Pune tour, he met Dr. Amte at night and inquired about his health.

After this meeting, he spoke to his wife Dr. Mandakini Amte, son Dr. Kaustubh Amte and other family members and inquired about the ongoing treatment of Prakash Amte. Chief doctor of Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital was also present on this occasion.

Dr Amte has been diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia blood cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Dr Prakash Amte is the second son of veteran social worker Baba Amte. Since 23 December 1973, he, along with his wife Dr. Mandakini Amte, has been running a dispensary for local tribal people under the name Lokbiradari Project at Hemalakasa in Bhamragad taluk of Gadchiroli district. They also treat injured wild animals brought by people. A film on the life and work of Dr Prakash Amte, 'Dr Prakash Amte: The Real Hero' was released on 10 October 2014.