CM Eknath Shinde reviews situation, gives instructions to evacuate citizens to safer places

Many houses in Hingoli district have been submerged due to floods in Asana river. The entire Kurunda village has been submerged due to the flooding of the river. As soon as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was on a visit to Delhi, came to know about the matter, he personally telephoned the District Collector of Hingoli from Delhi and took stock of the flood situation. At this time, he himself instructed the flood-affected citizens to move to a safe place and arrange their meals.

He also directed sending NDRF squads to rescue the flood victims as soon as possible. The Chief Minister has also instructed to inform himself if there is any shortage.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has contacted the district collector by phone and instructed him to remain vigilant about the flood situation in Kurunda. He also directed all the agencies in the district to remain alert. The Chief Minister has appealed to the citizens trapped in the flood to take care not to cause any inconvenience.

It is also learned that a team of administration arrived in the area this morning. At the same time, the farmers in the area have demanded immediate compensation through a panchnama.