CM Eknath Shinde says Maha leads sugar production in country

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that the Maharashtra is the leading state in the country in sugar production.

This year, the sugar storage in the country is 60 lakh tonne, of which, state's share is 30 lakh tonne, the chief minister said.

According to a report of Times of India, Nashik Sugar Factory started its crushing season after being closed for the past nine years. It had defaulted the loan from Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank. The Bank has given the factory on lease that will ensure revenue earning from the factory. Shinde lauded sugar factories in the state for having paid the highest fair and remunerative price (FRP) in the country – Rs 42,600 crore. This was 98% of the entire value expected.