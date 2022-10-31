CM Eknath Shinde says PM Modi and Home minister have given assurance that big projects will come to Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde assured that the state would develop more and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already given assurances for that.

Prime Minister and Home Minister have given assurance that big projects will come to Maharashtra. The state will further develop, Shinde said addressing a gathering after unveiling a special cover of the Indian Postal Department on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on National Unity Day.

Today we are here at this Historic place at the Birla House where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi used to stay. It is a special day today as it has happened for the first time that a chief minister has visited the place where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took his last breath,” Shinde said underscoring that Patel had made a great contribution to India’s freedom.

Further in the address, CM Shinde also talked about the Statue of Unity in Gujarat which remarks the glory of the Iron Man of India. He further assured that his coalition government in Maharashtra shall do all-round development and expressed his desire for an industrialist like Birla to contribute to the state’s prosperity, ANI reported.

