CM Eknath Shinde takes aim at INDIA alliance, says "Don't play with fire”

A two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel here.

Leaders from 28 parties across the country, chief ministers of six states, and various national-level leaders have arrived in Mumbai. The India Alliance meeting has faced criticism from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticised the India Alliance as well. He also referred to the leaders of the India Alliance as 'Ravan'. In the Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar, the Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil award distribution ceremony has been organized. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the award ceremony, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also present at the event. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Chief Minister criticized the India Alliance meeting.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Today all opposition parties have come together in Mumbai. Why are they here? They have come together to discuss how to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will tell them, 'Don't play with fire, otherwise your hands will burn.' Someone mentioned yesterday that we (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) have many choices for the PM's face, but who else does NDA have? You know who has many faces, Ravana has many faces.”