CM Eknath Shinde to Inaugurate 'Bow-String' Arch Bridge Connecting Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the ‘bow-string’ arch bridge in Mumbai today, linking the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also be present for the inauguration. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, starting Friday, vehicles traveling north on the Coastal Road will have direct access to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Before the bridge opens to the public, Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar will conduct an inspection.

A senior civic official noted that vehicles heading north from South Mumbai to Bandra via the Coastal Road will have direct access to the sea link from 7 am to 11 pm. However, southbound vehicles must continue using the existing route until the entire Coastal Road is fully connected to the sea link.

The Coastal Road is being launched in stages, with current operations only extending to Worli. The southbound section from Worli to Marine Drive was opened on March 11, followed by the northbound stretch from Marine Drive to Haji Ali on June 10, and the segment from Haji Ali to Worli on July 11. This new bridge marks the fourth phase in the Coastal Road project. Currently, motorists can reach Worli from Marine Drive in under 15 minutes, but the absence of a direct connection to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has been causing traffic congestion near the Worli exit during peak hours.