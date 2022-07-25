CM Eknath Shinde to meet Chandrakant Patal in Kolhapur today

Kolhapur: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is coming to Kolhapur from New Delhi today, as the mother of BJP State President, MLA Chandrakant Patil passed away yesterday on Sunday. Chief Minister Shinde will leave for Kolhapur by plane at 2 pm. He will arrive at Kolhapur airport at 4 pm. From there they will reach Patil's residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar area. At 5.15 pm, the Chief Minister will again leave for Mumbai.

MLA Patil's mother Saraswati Patil (age 91) died of old age yesterday, Sunday. He was cremated at Panchganga crematorium at night. MLA Patil's mother had flourished his life through hardship.

