CM Eknath Shinde Urges Shiv Sena Workers to Exercise Caution in Remarks About Women During Poll Campaign

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged Shiv Sena workers to exercise caution in their statements, especially while referring women, during the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

In an undated letter, Shinde acknowledged that it is natural for party workers to respond in kind to the tone and language used by their political opponents. However, he said, "One has to learn to differentiate between being aggressive and being uncouth."

The campaign for the Maharashtra elections has been overshadowed by controversial remarks made by political leaders targeting women, leading the Election Commission to intervene and issue warnings of strict action against the offending leaders.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23