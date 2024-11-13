Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Diverting Attention with Protest Over Bag Inspection by Poll Officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray of attempting to distract attention by protesting the checking of his bags by poll officials, adding that Thackeray was "seeking votes by whining." What is wrong with checking of bags? the senior BJP leader wondered.

Fadnavis stated on Tuesday that Thackeray's frustration was evident while campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti's candidate, Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad, in Kalyan East, Thane district, ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Lacking pressing topics, Thackeray is now "seeking votes by whining", he said.

For the second consecutive day, Thackeray alleged that his bags were inspected by election authorities on Tuesday upon his arrival in Latur district for campaigning. The former chief minister's party shared a video of the incident on social media. Meanwhile, Fadnavis also criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, highlighting that some of its allies had approached the high court against the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial assistance to women.

"When Uddhav Thackeray's government was in power, Maharashtra's industrial sector was lagging behind. But now, under our government, Maharashtra has outpaced Karnataka and Gujarat, securing 52 per cent of the total industrial investment in the country this year," he said.