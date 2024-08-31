CM Shinde Summons Minister Tanaji Sawant To Mumbai After Controversial Statement On Alliance With Ajit Pawar's NCP

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, despite the Mahayuti alliance parties asserting their unity and determination to move forward together, signs of discord have emerged. A statement by Shiv Sena leader and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant sparked widespread political discussion yesterday. Sawant remarked, "I've never gotten along with the NCP. Even though we sit together in the Cabinet, I feel nauseous once we're outside." Following this, leaders from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction made statements hinting at a possible exit from the alliance. In the midst of these developments, it has come to light that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has summoned Tanaji Sawant for a meeting.

The news of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde summoning Tanaji Sawant for a meeting in Mumbai, after Sawant's controversial remarks about the NCP, has raised eyebrows in political circles. Speculation is rife about whether Shinde will reprimand Sawant for his comments. Ajit Pawar's NCP faction's response to Sawant’s remarks has further fueled the discussion on the stability of the alliance. All eyes are now on this meeting, with many wondering whether Shinde will indeed take Sawant to task.

In a viral video, Tanaji Sawant can be heard saying, "We are staunch Shiv Sainiks. I’ve never gotten along with the Congress or the NCP, even though we share the Cabinet. Sitting beside the NCP makes me nauseous once I step outside; I’m allergic to them." He added, "Shiv Sena's ideology has been ingrained in me since my school days, and that’s why I’m allergic to Congress and NCP, just like feeling sick after eating something bad. We are committed to our principles."

In response to Sawant's comments, Umesh Patil, the chief spokesperson of Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, remarked, "It would be better to step out of power rather than listening to what Tanaji Sawant has to say. He should not forget that he became a minister only because of the Mahayuti alliance."