CM Shinde to chair cabinet sub-committee meeting today over Maratha reservation issue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation here on Monday. The meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha reservation and facilities will be held this evening.

Protests by the Maratha community have intensified, with Jarange-Patil withdrawing his indefinite strike on November 3, announcing a December 24 deadline for the government to decide on Maratha reservation. The agitation gained momentum when Jarange began an indefinite hunger strike on October 25, witnessing instances of violence, suicides, and the resignation of legislators supporting the cause.

The process of issuing Kunbi certificates, making the Kunbi community eligible for OBC reservations, has already commenced in Maharashtra. On Sunday, quota activist Patil rejected any further extension to the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation after December 24, emphasizing the urgency of securing reservations for Marathas. He stated, "There will be more than 3 crore people in the next movement," and announced that the direction of the next protest movement would be disclosed in a meeting on December 23.

Jarange highlighted that the state government has yet to withdraw cases against Marathas who participated in protests for reservation. Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandeepan Bhumare sought an extension from Jarange after briefing him on the government's actions on Saturday.

In a significant development earlier this month, Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) Chairperson Justice (Retired) Anand Nirgude submitted his resignation. Subsequently, the state government appointed Bombay High Court (Retired) Judge Sunil Shukre, a key mediator in convincing Jarange to end his hunger strike, as the new chairperson of the commission, overseeing Maratha quota matters.