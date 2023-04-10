CM Shinde to chair meeting to discuss farmer crisis in the state due to unseasonal rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair a meeting to discuss the 'agrarian crisis' after unseasonal rains across the state.CM will discuss the remedial measures and the issue of compensation to the farmers after crop damages.NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the MVA lashed out at Shinde saying that while farmers are in distress Shinde and Fadnavis choose to be in Ayodhya.

“The visit of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to Ayodhya is a matter of their faith. Their faith lies in Ayodhya but our faith lies in farmers. It is related to the loss suffered by farmers. We believe in helping farmers in distress,” Pawar said, adding that the opposition is making efforts to wipe out the tears of the farmers.

The Ayodhya tour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the surprise visit of his deputy Devendra Fadnavis has triggered an intense war of words between the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and the tri-party opposition combine Maha Vikas Aghadi. The MVA said that it was not the proper time to visit Ayodhya as the farmers are in distress because of bouts of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in some parts of Maharashtra. Shinde, however, hit back at the MVA saying that he is available 24x7 and does not work from home but in the field.