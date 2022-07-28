CM Shinde's visit to Delhi cancelled, cabinet expansion to be further delayed

With the state cabinet expansion on hold, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Delhi was abruptly cancelled. Hence, the expansion is likely to be further delayed. It is not certain when Shinde will go back to Delhi now. After the state cabinet meeting and a few meetings, Shinde was scheduled to leave for Delhi. He was staying in Delhi today. His office has not given any information about whom he will meet. However, it is reported that he was going to discuss the court case related to the political situation in the state with some senior lawyers and also meet BJP elites to discuss the expansion. But his tour was cancelled. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is going to Delhi on Thursday. He will return to Mumbai on July 29. Therefore, it is being said that there will be no extension for at least two days. Chief Minister Shinde has visited Delhi four times so far.

The expansion of the state cabinet has stalled. The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was also held in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This was the fourth meeting after the new government. The first meeting was held on the day of swearing-in i.e. June 30. After that, the Cabinet meeting was held on 14 and 16 July.

