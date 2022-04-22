CM Thackeray comes outside Matoshri, thanks Shiv Sainiks gathered outside his house

MLA Ravi Rana has clarified that he will go to Matoshri tomorrow morning to recite Hanuman Chalisa, no matter how much opposition there is. "We will read Hanuman Chalisa regardless of the opposition," he said. MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana held a press conference in Mumbai today and targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. We are adamant on reciting Hanuman Chalisa. If it was the late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, we would have been welcomed. Ravi Rana also said that we will abide by law and order and will not cause any trouble to Mumbaikars.

The political atmosphere outside Matoshri was hot since this morning. Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks were shouting slogans against the Rana couple. After that, around 4.30 pm, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself arrived at Matoshri. He joined hands with all the Shiv Sainiks gathered outside Matoshri and thanked them.

Meanwhile, we are the people's representatives. Not a terrorist. We are not going to Matoshri with some weapons in hand. We are going to recite Hanuman Chalisa. Shiv Sainiks challenged us. Why are they opposing Hanuman Chalisa? They should answer this," said Navneet Rana.