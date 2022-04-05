CM Thackeray & Sharad Pawar call Raut after ED action

Action has finally been taken against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for the last few days. Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency said.



The ED has seized Sanjay Raut's properties in Mumbai and Alibag. This includes a flat in Dadar and 8 plots in Alibag. Praveen Raut was arrested by the ED in the Patra Chawl land scam in Goregaon. Based on the information that came to light during their interrogation, the ED has seized the property of Sanjay Raut in Rs 1034 crore scam in Patra Chawl land case.

After the action, I got a call from Sharad Pawar and the Chief Minister. I had to talk to him about the action, informed Sanjay Raut.

After the ED action, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar called. I had a word with both of them. They questioned me about the action. I an not going to sit quiet now", said Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut refuted all the allegations against him saying that if the allegations against him are proved then I will give up socialism and politics. In 2009, ED took action on our hard-earned space and home. No one has ever questioned us before. Not asked. I have now seen on TV that my property has been confiscated. Even if one rupee of money laundering has come in our account and we have taken the property, we will donate all the property to BJP, said Sanjay Raut.