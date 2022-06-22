CM Uddhav has not yet reach out to me, says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra chief minister has yet not reached out to him. Shinde also dismissed the reports which stated that he was trying to form his own party, the leader said “Nothing is decided yet. We are Shiv Sainik’s of Bala Saheb. We’re following his Hindutva, and will take forward his ideologies."

When asked about his next move since the Uddhav government has come to minority he said they’re deciding on the future strategy. He also confirms that he will tell the media if he will be going to join CM back.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".