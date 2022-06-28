CM Uddhav Thackeray called Devendra Fadnavis twice to save Maha govt

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had twice called Devendra Fadnavis to save the government, sources said. Sources said that Thackeray and Fadnavis had a discussion on June 21. Thackeray also tried to contact BJP stalwarts, but could not reach them, sources said. Shiv Sena, however, has clarified that all these things are misleading.

According to reliable sources, "It is known that Thackeray made two phone calls to Fadnavis on and after June 21. It is known that Uddhav Thackeray made phone calls to Fadnavis to save the Shiv Sena government. Sources have said that there is a discussion about whether Shiv Sena will form an alliance with BJP again.

At a time when fight for power in the state is at its peak, the news has caused a stir in political circles. The BJP has not yet commented on the matter. But now it is being said that Uddhav Thackeray is trying all the options. All options are being explored to sustain the government. Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut had appealed to the rebel MLAs from Guwahati to come Mumbai and discuss. Apart from this, it is being said that Uddhav Thackeray is also having discussions with BJP leaders at the central level.