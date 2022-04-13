CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Mantralaya after nearly 2 years

After almost two years, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Mantralaya. Opposition groups criticized CM for his absence at demanded him to resign. During covid, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was working from his residence. While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers used to come to the Mantralaya. As soon as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray entered the Mantralaya, he visited various departments.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was at his residence when the wave of Covid pandemic started. Opposition groups called for him to resign. Leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi said that the Chief Minister was holding meetings of all ministers and officials online. NCP president Sharad Pawar had also backed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.

While the wave of corona was receding, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was suffering from health problems. The chief minister was advised to rest for medical reasons after undergoing surgery. Due to this surgery, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was restricted from attending public functions. The winter session of the Legislature was held in the absence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly.

A few months after the surgery, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had again started attending public events. However, online participation was higher. In the last few days, the Chief Minister had attended government programs, public dedication of projects, Bhumi Pujan program. Therefore, it was expected that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would become more active in the next few days. Today, the Chief Minister is said to be in good health after attending the Mantralaya.