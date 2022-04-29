CNG price up by Rs 2.20 in Pune

In a major hike, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been increased by Rs 2.20 in Pune, taking its new rate to Rs 77.20 in the city today, informed Ali Daruwala, Spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association on Friday.

However, there is no change in the other fuel prices as petrol costs continue at Rs 119.96 and diesel Rs 102.67, according to an official statement issued by the association.

In Pune city, the new hike in CNG will be effective from today itself.

Notably, this is the third hike in the past one and half months in Pune as earlier, the CNG price was increased by Rs 2 per kg. At that time, the price of CNG had gone up from Rs 73 to Rs 75. Prior to this, it was hiked by Rs 5 per kg from Rs 68 to Rs 73 per kg.

( With inputs from ANI )

