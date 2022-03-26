CNG will now be cheaper in Maha, new rates effective from April 1

In Maharashtra, there will be a big reduction in the price of CNG. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had announced that CNG would be made cheaper. Subsequently, the Finance Department has issued a notification for VAT deduction on CNG. With VAT on CNG now being three per cent instead of 13.5 per cent, CNG fuel will be cheaper in the state. The new rates will come into effect from April 1. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's decision to reduce CNG VAT will benefit ordinary citizens including taxis, autos and passenger transporters. The reduction in CNG fuel in the state will also help in controlling the air pollution.

A notification was issued on the last day of the session to reduce the value added tax (VAT) rate on CNG fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent as announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget. As per the notification issued yesterday by the Finance Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. CNG will be cheaper in the state from April 1. This will benefit autorickshaws, taxi drivers, passenger vehicles as well as citizens. This decision is also important for pollution control. Reduced CNG rates Effective April 1, 2022.

What exactly is an announcement?

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the third budget of the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the legislature on Friday. The state government has made substantial provision for health, agriculture and industry. Also, a big decision has been taken to reduce the value added tax on CNG as well as PNG. With this decision of the government, CNG and PNG will now become cheaper. Inflation has given some relief to the common man.