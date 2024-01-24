Coaching Classes Directors Threaten Protests Against Govt; Meeting in Pune on January 28

Mumbai: A meeting of the coaching class operators' association will be held in Pune on January 28 to decide the course of the agitation against the rules issued by the central government regarding coaching classes. Class operators say the rules are not only academically dangerous for coaching classes but also students.

A state-level meeting of all coaching class operators' associations in Maharashtra has been organized in Pune on January 28 to decide the course of the agitation, said Prajesh Trotsky, president of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA). Restrictions on classes are likely to hamper the academic progress of such students, Trotsky said.

If coaching classes are closed, not only will the students suffer academic losses, but the financial condition of millions of teachers and non-teaching staff working in coaching classes will also be disrupted. Therefore, it will be decided to appeal against the rules in court and launch a protest.

In view of the increasing number of suicides and fire incidents in coaching classes, the central government has published rules regarding coaching classes. As per the rules, students below the age of 16 will not be able to register for coaching classes.



The coaching class owners object that children under the age of 16 study in coaching classes not only in Maharashtra but across the country. If it is banned, it will not create the strong foundation needed for higher education. Students have suffered a lot of academic losses during the coronavirus period. Such regulations would further weaken students academically.