College Performance in Akola Sparks Controversy over Depiction of Afzal Khan Death

A college reunion in Akola, Maharashtra, turned controversial after students performing a poem about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were forced to apologize for depicting the death of Afzal Khan. Some students present at the event reportedly felt their religious sentiments were hurt by the portrayal, leading to demands for an apology from the performers. Manish Khade, a student involved in the performance, stated, "We were presenting our history through a poem on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a college cultural program.

However, some community members left the event upset by the scene of Afzal Khan's death. They later returned and demanded an apology, which we were forced to give on stage. "Reactions to the incident have been divided along political lines. Conservative groups have condemned the forced apology and called for action against the students. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has defended the students, issuing threats against those who "insulted" Shivaji Maharaj and promising retaliation for similar future incidents. This is not the first time the portrayal of Afzal Khan's death has caused tensions in Maharashtra. Previous depictions have sparked controversy in some areas.