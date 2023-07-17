Collision on Sambhajinagar-Pune highway: One killed, five injured as Shivai bus hits car

Tragedy struck on the Sambhajinagar-Pune highway when a speeding bus collided with a car, resulting in the loss of one life and injuries to five others. The unfortunate incident occurred near an early bridge close to Limbe Jalgaon (Gangapur) at approximately 12 pm on Sunday.

Syed Javed Syed Hanif (33), a resident of Deulgaon Raja district in Buldhana, was identified as the deceased. According to the reports, the incident occurred when the Suzuki Brezza car was travelling from the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 11:30 pm. At that time, a speeding bus known as Shivai Electric Bus, collided with the Brezza car. As a result, the youth in the Brezza car, along with Sheikh Waseem Shaikh (30), Danish Khan Riaz Khan (30), Sheikh Isaak Sheikh Ghulam (28), Sheikh Sameer Sheikh Nazir (27), and Sheikh Kaleem Sheikh Rahim (32), all from Deulgaon Mahi were injured.

Immediately after the accident, the owners of the neighbouring hotel promptly informed the police. With the assistance of villagers and the police, the injured individuals were quickly admitted to a government hospital. The highway was temporarily blocked due to the incident, but the police, with the cooperation of the citizens, managed to clear the road. A case has been registered against the bus driver at Waluj police station, and further investigation is underway.